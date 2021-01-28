Schools in the area covered by the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health will return to school on Feb. 1, the province announced Thursday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued a statement saying, "On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, with the support of the local Medical Officers of Health, and with the introduction of additional layers of protection, 280,000 students in four public health regions will return to class on Monday, February 1."

The other two health units are the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Ottawa Public Health.

The announcement means all students in the Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board can return to in-class learning on Monday if they choose to.

For boards that span multiple health units like the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence, parents are advised to contact their local health unit to find out if their school is reopening.

The return to in-class learning in the region means before and after-school child care programs also resume will emergency child care ends Friday.

Lecce added that health and safety measures are also being strengthened, "As more students and staff return to in-person learning, we are building on our plan by introducing stronger masking protocols to include grades 1-3, expanding access to targeted asymptomatic testing, and implementing stricter screening protocols."

In a morning interview on Newstalk 1290 CJBK in London, Ont. Premier Doug Ford hinted that Thursday's education announcement would make many parents 'happy.'

“I can’t say what we’re going to say, I’ll leave that to minister of education … I think most parents are going to be very, very happy,” said Ford.

Ford was on The Morning Show with Ken and Loreena and discussed several issues surrounding the pandemic including when kids might head back to school.

Students in the northern part of the province have been back in class for several weeks, while only seven boards in the southern region had previously been allowed to return to school.

Previously the Ford government has said that the earliest students would return to in-class learning in the remaining regions would be Feb. 10.

“Our goal is to get the kids back in class, I am a strong believer nothing is better for their mental then to be around friends, learning in class.”

The provincial government is also expected to release new projections for COVID-19 cases.

While the news is said to be positive, Ford is urging caution.

“I saw it last night … it’s looking positive, but there’s no way we can let our guard down as a province,” said Ford on CJBK.

Over the last two weeks London has seen a dramatic shift downwards in new cases, and provincially levels have been dropping as well.

On Tuesday London saw its lowest new case total in roughly two months at just 19 cases.