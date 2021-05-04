Students in Sarnia exposed to inappropriate materials in online classes

Sarnia police along with the St. Clair Catholic District School Board (SCCDSB) are investigating after an individual gained access to online classes and exposed students to inappropriate materials.

According to the board an individual gained access to three Google Classroom meetings at two separate schools and used inappropriate language and displayed inappropriate images to the classes.

The board says that in both cases teachers acted immediately to shutdown the Google session.

The matter has been referred to Sarnia police and the board is also conducting an investigation.

CTV News has reached out to Sarnia police for comment.