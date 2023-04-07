Students in Sudbury become educators for a day

On Thursday in Greater Sudbury, Queen Elizabeth II Public School held a unique learning opportunity.

Students learned about a number of different topics to become experts and then shared the information with their families. The event was called ‘Kids in the Know’ to encourage families to engage in learning.

Grade 4, 5 and 6 students are learning about Indigenous cultural traditions and celebrations. The event was an opportunity for them to showcase their drumming skills and share bannock.

"I really like drumming and my culture is a part of drumming. So I wanted to be a part of this event to be … closer with my culture," said Nakoa Kinoshameg, a Grade 6 student.

"It carries on the First Nation and Métis and all of them and so it continues their legacy and passes it down to generations," said Jace Carriere, also a Grade 6 student.

In the Eco Club, kids learn about sorting waste, the environmental impacts and how to properly do it.

"We wouldn't be able to get new stuff that goes into recycling because it gets made into new stuff," said Alexis Bertrand, a Grade 2 student.

"Right now a lot of waste is being put in the ocean and a lot of animals are dying from it," said Hailey Skrtic Nolet, a Grade 6 student.

School officials said the event was made possible through the Parents Reaching Out Grant from the Ministry of Education.

"It is definitely about empowering the students," said school principal Cori Pitre.

“It's also about welcoming our family into the school. Queen Elizabeth is a community school and we really want our parents to feel like partners in education.”

The grant is designed to encourage and support parent participation in student learning.

"They have been practising learning about certain skills or something that is very fascinating that they have been learning about and our children are actually the educators today. They are the experts teaching their family," said vice-principal Caitlin Angeloff.

In the gym there were also a number of community partners sharing information with parents about resources they offer.

