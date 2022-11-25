Students in Sudbury build warming shelter for snowmobile riders

Bishop Alexander Carter Secondary School in Hanmer built a custom warming station for The Valley Trailmasters Snowmobile Club.

Over 70 students in grades seven through 12 worked on the warming shelter.

Teachers involved said it took roughly seven weeks to complete.

“What we’re really proud of is every single thing in here from the fireplace, the frame, everything was built and designed in house. Nothing was purchased as far as the fabrication goes,” said Paul Mailloux, co-op teacher with the secondary school.

Mailloux said not only was this a way to give riders a place to warm up, but it was also a way to get students interested in the trades.

“There’s so many jobs out there right now. So, it’s really good starting at a young age, grade seven that they can see what their able to do and it opens their eyes to further opportunities,” he said.

Grade 12 student, Noah Brabant played a big part in this warming shelter by painting, framing, doing some of the electrical, as well as welding.

He says it was a great experience and it made him look even further into the trades.

“What I learned the most is our welding SHSM, we weld, we build things, we made fire pits. The best thing about it was the welding especially because how many careers are out there. That’s why I wanted to do this, I wanted the experience, and learn and to get into the trades and experience the most,” said Brabant.

The Valley Trailmasters Snowmobile Club told CTV News that this generous gift means a lot to the club, and say thousands of people will benefit.

“To our club, this is awesome, it’s indescribable how much we need this. It’s a safety shack, people can go get warm, coming into the club with this being built for us.. it’s just changing snowmobiling in the north,” said Doug Burrell, president of The Valley Trailmasters Snowmobile Club.

“This will be placed on trail 56 and trail 111D which connects Cartier, Capreol, and Hanmer.”

Burrell goes onto say he hopes once the trails do open, people will respect the shelter.

As a way to thank the staff and students involved, the club held a BBQ at the school Thursday afternoon.