Students in Timmins engage with Canadian astronaut to learn more about space
David Saint-Jacques will find out Sunday if he will be selected to fly around the moon for the ARTEMIS II mission.
The astronaut, who grew up in Quebec, told an audience of more than 700 secondary and intermediate school students in Timmins that he was once a student like them and that he's been dreaming about going to space ever since.
In 2011, when he graduated from the NASA astronaut program, he realized that dream. Before that, he was a medical doctor in Nunavik.
Science Timmins organized the educational opportunity.
“Space is the next frontier and David Saint Jacques is one of the astronauts that Canada plays in space," said Antoine Garwah, president and chief executive officer of Science Timmins.
“So with his experience in STEM, it would be appropriate to have him here to try inspire the students for the next careers in their generation.”
Garwah said once he sent out the emails to schools, inviting them to learn more from Saint-Jacques, it only took 10 minutes to pack the auditorium at Ecole Secondaire Catholique Theriault.
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club showMembers of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.