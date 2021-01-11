There were no classes Monday at Woodstock High School and Townsview Middle School as students at both will begin online learning on Tuesday.

Health officials are investigating four COVID-19 cases from the weekend.

"Nearly 1,300 people in the town were asked to self-isolate after the cases were discovered to help with contact tracing," said Dominic Cardy, New Brunswick's minister of education.

Ann Marie Voutoure has a son in high school and a daughter in junior high and she says they’re coping very well under the circumstances.

"(My) daughter misses the social aspect of school, I think probably more than my son does, she misses being around her friends this week and that might be a bit challenging for her but other than that she’ll be okay it’s only a week," said Voutoure.

Woodstock mayor Arthur Slipp, who is a retired teacher, says he is pleased with the response from public health.

"Everybody is concerned about the situation we want to make sure that we’re able to stay in orange and not have to deal with the additional restrictions of the red," Slipp said.

Cardy says many factors are considered before moving classes online.

"As long as I’m minister, I’m not going to hesitate to follow public health," said Cardy, adding that he will try to keep schools open if at all possible.

Students in Woodstock will be learning from home until at least Friday.