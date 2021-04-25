Students involved in assault near Rosslyn School recommended for expulsion

All students identified as involved in an assault near Rosslyn School in Edmonton who are part of the public school division have been recommended for expulsion and their names have been passed on to police, the Edmonton Public School District revealed Sunday.

A 14-year-old Black student, who CTV News Edmonton will only identify as Pazo, was attacked outside his school last week in an incident his family believe was racially-motivated.

In a statement, Edmonton Public School District Superintendent Darrel Robertson said the school division spoke with the student who was assaulted and his family Sunday.

Robertson said the assault was a “vicious” and “hate-filled” attack.

He added that all the names of the youth identified as having participated in the assault have been passed on to police to support their criminal investigation.

According to Robertson, all public school division students involved in the assault have also been recommended for expulsion, in accordance with the Education Act.

Two students seen in the video are not Edmonton Public Schools students, Robertson said.

“As we continue to investigate and gather further information, if other individuals are identified as Edmonton Public Schools students, additional consequences will be implemented,” Robertson said.

“We acknowledge racism exists in our schools and our community,” he added. “We remain committed to working together to dismantle systemic racism and renewing our focus on anti-racism education. While our division is taking steps and working with the community around the elimination of racism in our schools, it’s clear that we still have much work to do.”

Later Sunday, the Edmonton Catholic School District published a statement saying the two students belonged to their district.

"Because of the violent nature and the racist language, we immediately involved the Edmonton Police Service, and, in compliance with privacy legislation, provided the names of our students," the district said.

The district added that they continue to work with Edmonton public schools and support police in their criminal investigation. Their statement said the district had "taken action" in accordance with the Education Act, but did not mention if the students were recommended for expulsion.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rosslyn student and his family," the district said. "Racism and violence have no place in our society."

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Edmonton police for further details. Police said the incident is “still under investigation” at this time. No further information has been provided.

