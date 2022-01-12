Students learning online getting virtual visits from special guest speakers

With another round of virtual learning for students, some are trying to help make things more interesting. The kids are getting the chance to connect with some special guest speakers over Zoom, and so far, it's been a big hit.

A Grade 5 class at Kanata Academy got the chance to ask Ottawa’s mayor some hard hitting questions.

“It’s a great opportunity to hear from some young people. They always have some great questions,” said Mayor Jim Watson.

All week, Watson has been meeting with teachers and students over Zoom, giving them some insight into what it's like to be the mayor of Ottawa.

“You know, I remember as a kid I used to like when a guest speaker came into a classroom as well. Something a little different,” says Watson. “Teachers are finding it difficult, as are students, to try to learn virtually. And if they can bring in a guest speaker every once in a while, it helps them out.”

Teacher Heather McShane says the students loved the special guest appearance.

“After they’ve had all this on and off virtual learning over the past two years, I think anything that mixes that up and adds a guest appearance, and changing up just listening to my voice though a screen is really important for them,” said McShane.

Watson says he has about 50 Zoom calls this week.

But he’s not the only one showing up in the virtual classrooms these days.

“We get them up off their chair and we do an exercise,” Says BodyBreak’s Joanne McLeod.

Bodybreak's Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod have been busy over the past two days, doing close to 50 Zoom calls with students all over the country.

“They’re creating their own BodyBreaks,” says Johnson. “We’re getting the kids thinking about creating their own BodyBreaks. So now all the classes, we’re challenging them.”

And the kids, which range from kindergarten right up to Grade 12, have been glued to their screens for tips on staying healthy and the importance of exercise.

“Nothing but positive response,” says McLeod. “Happy to engage with us. They participated in the BodyBreak.”

“If you can make somebody else smile, I tell you this has made us smile more than anything else,” says Johnson. “Just the smile on other people's faces. So we feel good.”

The Canadian fitness duo, doing what they do best, including their iconic tagline.

“Until next time, keep fit, and have fun.”