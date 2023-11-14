iHeartRadio

Students on board school bus during Cambridge crash


School bus at the scene of crash at Conestoga Boulevard and Bishop Street North in Cambridge, Ont. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash Tuesday.

It happened at Conestoga Boulevard and Bishop Street North around 4:20 p.m.

The car had damage to the front-end on the passenger side.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

They continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

