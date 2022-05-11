Students pick up 200 bags of trash during West End cleanup blitz

The West End got a whole lot cleaner this week thanks to hundreds of Winnipeg students and their teachers.

About 200 students from General Wolfe and Isaac Brock schools collected trash along sidewalks, streets, and boulevards Wednesday as part of the West End BIZ’s 2022 Sweep Off.

Students also swept away dust and dirt, and raked the grass.

Executive Director Joe Kornelsen said after a long winter, many folks are looking to do their part to keep the neighbourhood clean.

“We’ve been working with the schools in the neighbourhood for nearly 30 years to tidy it up. It benefits the residents in the neighbourhood, it benefits the businesses in the neighbourhood, and it benefits all the young people as well,” he said.

In the six hours they were out, the students collected 200 bags of garbage.

“I see a whole lot of masks and plastic and stuff that should be inside the garbage,” said Nicole Caballero, one of the students who pitched in during the Sweep Off.

Classmate Delila Gebremedhin said it was hard work but worth it.

“It makes me feel really good to know that I’m contributing to my neighbourhood,” she said.