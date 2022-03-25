Students rallying in Uptown Waterloo ask banks to stop investing in fossil fuels

"Divest from fossil fuels."

That was the message at a rally Friday in Uptown Waterloo.

Most of those in attendance were University of Waterloo students who call themselves Fossil Free UW.

The group wants businesses, including Canada's top five banks, to stop investing in fossil fuels.

They said RBC, which has a branch in Uptown Waterloo, continues to fund new expansion projects.

"They are number one for fossil fuel financing, and number five in the world," said Petra Duff, with Fossil Free UW. "They are a huge, huge backer of fossil fuel projects. In particular, they're the lead financier of the CGL (Coastal Gas Link) pipeline which, as most of us know, is currently impeding on sovereign unceded land of the Wet'suwet'en. Specifically, we are asking RBC to take out their money from fossil fuels, stop financing fossil fuel projects, and understand that the public and their customers are unhappy with their money being used to further the climate crisis."

CTV News reached out to RBC but have not received yet received a response.

The climate rally started at noon Friday and was set to wrap up by 1 p.m.