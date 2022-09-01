Students return to class without COVID-19 restrictions

School is now underway for Edmonton students. Edmonton Catholic School students went back on Wednesday, and Edmonton Public students returned to classes on Thursday.

This marks the first year since the pandemic's start that schools haven’t had COVID-19 restrictions.

Assil Ebrahmi started Grade 1 at Soraya Hafez School in north Edmonton on Thursday morning.

Her father, Ayman says she’s happy not to have to wear a mask in class this year.

“Last year, she (was) wearing a mask, she's not happy at all. She was always scared of touching her friends,” he told CTV News Edmonton.

“This year, she's excited. She forgot that there is a pandemic.”

She’s not alone. Ericson Park is starting Grade 5.

“I’ve been online for two years, so this is my first time in person in a long time,” he said.

“I’m excited about meeting my classmates and my teachers.”

This is also the first time since the start of the pandemic that parent volunteers will be allowed back in person.

Soraya Hafez School opened two years ago at the height of the pandemic, so it will welcome in-person volunteers for the first time.

“The parents have not had the ability yet, and it will help us grow our projects on the different councils like building our playground and things like that,” said Jennifer Therou, chair of the school council.

While there are no pandemic restrictions, Edmonton Public school officials say HEPA filters have been installed in all classrooms and workspaces in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Mask use is now optional.

“The advice that I give to parents is if your child is sick, keep them home,” said EPSB board chair Trisha Estabrooks.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa.