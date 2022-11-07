Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends

With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.

The move comes after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind legislation that made the strike illegal, and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) agreed to withdraw from the picket lines and return to the classrooms on Tuesday.

Several local school boards that closed their doors, such as the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB), have said they’ll return to in-person learning Tuesday.

WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

“Before and after school programs will resume services tomorrow, Community Use of School permits will resume tomorrow, and extra-curricular activities can also resume beginning tomorrow,” said WCDSB spokesperson Alison Wilson in an email. “We recognize the uncertainty of this situation has been stressful on students, families, and staff and appreciate their patience and understanding as we have responded to the situation. We are pleased that the Province of Ontario and CUPE have found a path forward and hope this leads to successful negotiations for the future. We are looking forward to having our custodians and maintenance staff back with us at work tomorrow and we are grateful for their work in our schools each day.”

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board's plan released Monday afternoon said all schools, including St. Loius, will be open on Tuesday for a regular day of classes. All transportation will be running as regularly scheduled.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we transitioned into remote learning, and we pray that both sides will quickly reach a fair and just collective agreement that serves the interests of all," the school board said.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

On Monday, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) said it will not pivot to online learning later this week as planned.

"Due to the expected resumption of provincial negotiations between CUPE and the province, CUPE employees will be back at schools effective Tuesday, Nov. 8," the school board said. “As such, there will be no shift to remote learning in the UGDSB this week. All schools will remain open to students for in-person learning.”

In line with other school boards, the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board said it will resume in-person learning on Tuesday.

GRAND ERIR DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Schools in the Grand Erie District School Board will see a full return of students to the classroom tomorrow.

"Grand Erie’s 920 CUPE staff will be returning tomorrow to the daily, vital work they do supporting students and learning across the district," the school board said. "All regular school activities will resume, including extracurricular activities, sports and athletics and student transportation."

All childcare centres and before and after care will open.

Community Use of Schools permits will resume so activities scheduled after hours at Grand Erie schools will now continue as planned.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR

The Conseil Scolaire Catholique Monavenir announced all of its schools throughout south-central Ontario will be open for face-to-face learning on Tuesday.