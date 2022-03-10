Students to experience graduations and proms for first time in 2 years

Graduations, proms, and assemblies will return for students as the province moves to end further COVID-19 measures.

Starting March 21, daily screening and cohorting will stop at Simcoe Muskoka schools.

Additionally, masks are no longer required on a daily basis for the public board's 130 schools with roughly 50,000 students.

"However, there may be instances where they will be required, such as after international travel, or if someone in their house is currently isolating," said Dawn Stevens, Simcoe County District School Board.

Another change is that visitors will once again be allowed on school property.

"We will be pleased to welcome, for instance, spectators into our school after school hours to watch athletics," Stevens said.

The Catholic board said many of the same restrictions would end in its schools, allowing students and staff to get back to a sense of normalcy.

However, both boards said they would continue to offer masks on-site to students and staff, with the region's medical officer of health "strongly" advising the public to continue masking after March 21.

Ontario's education minister defended the province's decision to end masking in schools, pointing to upgraded school ventilation systems.

And while the online school daily screening will stop, parents are encouraged to continue to monitor their children for symptoms.