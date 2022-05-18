Students were on school bus involved in fatal two-vehicle collision; N.B. RCMP release ages of victims

Police have released the ages of the two people who died when a car and school bus collided in Charlo, N.B., Tuesday, and have also confirmed that students were on the bus at the time.

The RCMP says the two men, who had been travelling in the car, were 65 and 27-years-old. They were both from Atholville, N.B.

Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP and the Charlo Fire Department responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 11.

Once on scene, police say they found the men dead inside the car.

The driver of the school bus, along with three students that were on board at the time of the collision, were not seriously injured.

The driver and two students were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The RCMP says it is working with the Anglophone North School District to ensure support is available for people affected by the crash.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to figure out exactly how the two men died.

An RCMP accident reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting in the investigation.

Members of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Department of Justice and Public Safety assisted at the scene.