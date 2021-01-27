A Windsor strip club will soon be demolished after a London-based company bought the building.

Westdell Development Developments Corp, a commercial, office and residential real estate developer announced Tuesday the purchase of the former Studio 4 club located at 1415 Huron Church Rd.

This site adds to the existing 8.48 acre development land owned by Westdell located at 1475 Huron church.

A news release from Westdell said the plans for this site are to create "meaningful development" that will enhance the Windsor area.

“We purchased the former Studio 4 club located at 1415 Huron Church Rd Windsor, ON. Plans are underway to immediately demolish the building to further incorporate into our adjacent property development,” said Iyman Meddoui, president of Westdell Developments Corp.

The property is located 2.7 kilometres from the Ambassador Bridge.

Westdell said it is in a strategic location in a well-established area of Windsor in close proximity to major highways, the University of Windsor, and the U.S. border.

The property is across from Westdell's University Shopping Centre and Ambassador Shopping Centre. Development and upgrades to both centres are planned.

Westdell also purchased the 9.53 acre vacant lands adjacent to the University Shopping Centre with plans underway for a mixed use development.