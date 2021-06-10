Studio Bell tuned up to reopen Canada Day with free admission

The National Music Centre (NMC) will welcome music fans back to Studio Bell on Canada Day following its pandemic-related mandated closure

Admission will be free opening day and every weekend through July 25. The free tickets must be reserved in advance at Studio Bell – General Admission.

NMC will be using a timed-ticketed system where tickets must be booked in advance and guests must arrive on time. Those without reservation may not be guaranteed to get in at their preferred time or at all.

The July 1 celebrations will be triple-fold, recognizing Canada Day, Studio Bell's fifth anniversary and the easement of public health measures in Alberta.

"We’re thrilled to safely welcome Calgarians back to Studio Bell to rejoice in the power of music and community," said Andrew Mosker, NMC president and CEO in a statement. ", “To continue to provide a safe and enjoyable space for guests NMC will continue to follow all health and safety protocols set by Alberta Health Services to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Self-guided tours, instrument show-and-tells, sound demonstrations and performances from Canadian artists will be available to guests.

New exhibits and activities will greet music fans during their NMC visit.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame has been revamped with new artifacts from 2021 inductee Jann Arden and guests will be able to see a new and expanded version of the Community Storytellers with over 30 unique, interesting and meaningful musical artifacts from across Alberta.

Those who are unable to attend in-person can take a free 360-degree virtual tour of Studio Bell's exhibitions and the building's architecture.

NMC is also offering 50 per cent off annual memberships purchased in July.