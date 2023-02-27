Studious raccoon shuts down B.C. elementary school for the day
Some students at South Kelowna Elementary School in British Columbia got a surprise day off after a raccoon broke in and got comfortable in the building's ceiling.
A statement from Central Okanagan Public Schools says staff discovered the animal and worried it could pose a risk if cornered, so families were asked to keep their children at home Monday.
Students who weren't able to take the day off were bused to a local middle school.
The statement says conservation officers tried to get the raccoon to leave but it climbed up into the space above the ceiling tiles.
Operations staff were eventually able to gently guide the raccoon out of the space and through a back door just before lunch.
The district says classes are expected to resume as usual Tuesday after staff make sure the school is safe and clean.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023
-
Saskatoon downtown arena project compared to Roman colosseum in public information sessionThe City of Saskatoon continued its pitch to the public about the planned downtown arena at a community information session at the Roxy Theatre Tuesday evening.
-
'Not one red cent': SACE disappointed after being left out of Tuesday's provincial budgetThe CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) says she's disappointed no additional funding was allocated to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Tuesday's provincial budget.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
-
Windsor Star printing plant workers plead to preserve century-old archivesThe final day of local printing for the Windsor Star is just days away and with that, the loss of more than 75 jobs at the Starway plant as the newspaper printing operations move to Toronto.
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conferenceA week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
B.C. pledges $150M for upgraded 911 service with texting optionThe B.C. government has pledged $150 million to upgrade the province's aging 911 system with new technology that will allow people to report emergencies by text message.
-
Multiple dumpsters in Saskatoon's north end hit by fireMultiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
-
North America's first 'clear' tennis dome coming to the Festival CityWith their snow-covered courts as a backdrop, ground was broken today on the Stratford Tennis Club’s first year round tennis facility. North America’s first clear tennis bubble, with 93% transparency, will soon be constructed in Stratford.
-
Former Lethbridge psychiatrist faces charges in historical sexual assaultLethbridge police say a 77-year-old former psychiatrist, who once practiced in Alberta, faces sexual assault charges in connection with incidents dating back to the 1980s.