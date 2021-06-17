Study aims to improve County Road 22

There are big plans for a busy roadway in the county.

A virtual public information session was held Thursday for County Road 22.

A study aims to identify strategies and alternatives for the road between East Puce Road and Belle River Road.

It’s approximately a stretch of 5.6 km.

WPS Consultants are organizing the study, which includes roadway safety and capacity concerns as well as expansion for active transportation.

Part of the study proposes to close eight roadways along the county road corridor.

“With the diversion of traffic, several intersections we’ve assessed along the way like Oakwood Avenue were expected to operate at acceptable levels of service and with reserved capacity,” says Dave Lukezic of WPS Consultants.

County Road 22 links the City of Windsor to Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

Public feedback will be collected until July 18th, before moving forward with a preferred design solution.