Study finds link between high density of fracking and adverse birth outcomes
Scientists at the University of Calgary have found a link between high density of fracking operationsin the oil and gas industry and adverse birth outcomes.
The first study the University of Calgary team has published in this research area suggests moms were more likely to deliver a pre-term baby if they lived within 10 kilometres of a fracking site.
The researchers looked at women in rural areas who live close to hydraulic fracturing sites.
“There is very little research about fracking as it relates to the health of pregnant people and children living near these sites," said Amy Metcalfe, co-principal investigator and associate professor at the Cumming School of Medicine, in a news release.
The expectant mothers living near one to 24 well sites had a seven per cent risk of pre-term delivery.
Those living close to a hundred or more fracking sites had a 10 per cent risk of pre-term delivery.
Alberta law requires fracking sites must be at least 100 metres away from residential development.
-
Yorkton men taking over cancer fundraiser to honour their former mentorTwo Yorkton men are taking over a birdhouse-based fundraising initiative for Brayden Ottenbreit's Close Cuts for Cancer, as a way to honour their former mentor.
-
Scott Gillingham resigns from EPC, signaling potential mayoral runIt appears a key member of Mayor Brian Bowman’s inner-circle may be setting himself up for a mayoral run this fall.
-
Sault Ste. Marie man travels to Rome to meet the PopeA Sault Ste. Marie man is back home after spending last week in Rome as a part of an Indigenous delegation from Canada that met with the Pope.
-
Several Manitoulin properties now protected by conservancy groupThe Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy has set aside seven properties its been able to acquire in the last week, four of them are on Manitoulin Island.
-
Failed Saskatoon real estate company was using 'new money to pay old money': lawyerA Saskatoon lawyer representing people affected by a Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown said he 'immediately became concerned' after he took a peek under the hood of the company.
-
Man arrested after Victoria father assaulted while walking with familyVictoria police say a man was arrested on Saturday evening after he allegedly attacked another man who was walking with his family in the Rockland area.
-
9 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria currently have COVID-19 cases on board: CDCNine of the 11 cruise ships due to arrive in Victoria this month currently have confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
-
Hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response resignsLee Fairclough is switching careers. She's resigned as both the hospital lead for Waterloo Region's COVID-19 response and president of St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.
-
‘It’s devastating’: Surrey couple pleading for return of missing pet tortoiseA couple in Surrey is pleading for the return of their beloved 80-pound tortoise, who they describe as the “hit of the family.”