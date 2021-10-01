Study finds tire rubber chemicals are leaching into Saskatoon’s stormwater runoff – but environmental effects unknown

Researchers have found high readings of tire rubber-related compounds in Saskatoon’s runoff, the city said in a news release.

The findings are a result of samples taken from snow facilities, snowmelt puddles and about a dozen outfall sites along the South Saskatchewan River within the city in 2019 and 2020.

The study indicates the high concentrations may relate to rainstorms in the summer and snowmelt in the winter. Both types of events can lead to significant accumulation followed by sudden flushing of tire rubber chemicals from roads into the stormwater system.

Markus Brinkmann, a University of Saskatchewan assistant professor in the School of Environment and Sustainability, said chemicals from rubber tire leachate have been associated with the deaths of Coho salmon in Washington State, though their effects in local wildlife are unknown.

Russ Munro, director of Saskatoon Water, said in the release that the city has programs in place to protect the environment from contents within stormwater, such as the annual street sweeping program, storm ponds that help reduce contaminants and manage water runoff, and the new Snow Management Facility.

The study has been published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

The university team has submitted a grant application to further study the toxicity of tire chemicals to fish and aquatic organisms, while another potential study would focus on detecting the compounds.