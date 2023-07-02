Study shows almost half of workers feel fatigued at the end of their day

Coming out of the pandemic people have been reassessing their work lives – with many workers deciding on a change of career.

One of the reasons is a term that's grown more common: ‘work-life balance.’

A recent study from Research Co states that "49% of employees feel fatigued at the end of a regular workday.”

Wendy Irwin, a consultant with BrightHR, a human resources and health & safety organization, told CTV News that things are trending in a good direction for workers, but more work is still needed.

"We see a shift in the work landscape,” said Irwin.

“What maybe worked in the past isn't working so well anymore, and the statistics show that."

EMPLOYER TIPS

Since so many workers are reflecting on their own personal work-life balance, Irwin believes companies should follow these tips to improve things for their employees:

encourage work-life balance – i.e. taking breaks, using vacation time, and not working excessive hours

provide a positive work environment where employees feel valued and respected

offer programs to improve employees' physical, mental, and emotional well-being

consider flexible working arrangements like remote work

invest in professional development

and reward or recognize hard work and achievements

"Give them recognition,” she added.

“A pat on the back or stop by their desk, or say 'hey, good job!' Give them the recognition, some people don't want all the bells and whistles."

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

In speaking with people in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. many said they believe most people struggle with a work-life balance.

One individual who works in the military said "at times it isn't possible, and your relationships suffer."

They adding that the cost of overworking affects more than just the individual.

"When you're a good, hard worker, you get burnt out. So then, you’re no good. You're no good to anybody."

Another Saultite to CTV News they believe employers need to do more to help those that are feeling fatigued because of a heavy workload.

"Sometimes vacation time is not enough,” they said.

“We all have to live. We all have to make our money to support our families. Sometimes doing both can get really hard and messy."

Irving suggested that employees who don't see enough being done to address an improper work-life balance at work should speak up – it is not just beneficial for the employees, there are other factors a boss may consider.

"Happy staff, happy bottom line," she said.