Stuff a school bus full of food for the Barrie Food Bank

Before school buses are stuffed with kids and backpacks, it's the community's turn to fill one of them full of food.

In gearing up for the new school year, Landmark Bus Lines is parking a big yellow school bus at Chris` No Frills on Blake Street in the hope of collecting a bus load of food for the Barrie Food Bank.

The Barrie Food Bank feeds 3,000 people monthly. Volunteers also put together monthly food hampers for families and individuals, emergency food bags, and delivery services for those who are ill or disabled.

Donations collected by Landmark staff were loaded into the bus Friday, and there's still plenty of room for back-to-school contributions on Saturday, Aug. 21, to be stored on board.