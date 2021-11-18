'Stuff a Trailer' to help hundreds of children this holiday season

South Simcoe Police will be launching its Stuff the Trailer event to build a mountain of toys for children for Christmas.

In partnership with South Simcoe Police, CTV News Barrie will be live at the Canadian Tire in Innisfil during the 6 p.m. Thursday broadcast.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy, a non-perishable food item or a gift card.

If you're not able to make it out tonight, South Simcoe Police will also be collecting toys at the Canadian Tire in Bradford on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 12, they will be at the Sobey's in Innisfil from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also donate online or drop off a toy at Tilemaster.

CTV's Toy Mountain runs until Dec. 15.