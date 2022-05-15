'Stuff you dream about': Tkachuk and Flames excited to play in Game 7

Matthew Tkachuk has four assists in this series against the Dallas Stars, but he has yet to beat Jake Oettinger.

Tkachuk is hoping that will change tonight as he gets ready to play in the biggest game of his NHL career.

Tkachuk has never played in a Game 7 and he says he's really looking forward to it.

"You know it's kind of the stuff you dream about as a kid. Just picture millions of times scoring that big goal or winning that big game. It's always revolves around game seven and it's very cool that I get a chance to play in one."

EMBRACE GAME 7

Tyler Toffoli has had the experience of playing in these kinds of matches and he says there's nothing like it.

Toffoli hasn't scored in this series either but he's had lots of chances. He says the atmosphere in the city has been great and the Flames would love to book their ticket to play the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

"It's extremely intense. Everybody wants us to do so well and we're trying to live up to the expectations. I think we want it in our room as bad as everyone else."

MOOD IS GOOD

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter has coached in 10 Game 7s. His record is 7-3. He says the mood in the room is good and the players are excited.

"I think they've played all year, they've done such a great job all year to get this opportunity so they're excited about it."

NO WORD ON TANEV FOR GAME 7

Chris Tanev has been one of the Flames best defenceman this season. He's steady as a rock on the blueline.

But it's still a question if Tanev will suit up for the biggest game of the season. Tanev was injured in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars. He had to leave the game after the Stars scored their third goal and didn't return.

The Flames had an optional skate this morning and Tanev wasn't on the ice. Sutter wasn't about to tell the media if he will lace up.

"Everybody who wasn't skating this morning is an option tonight, including me," he laughed.