Stun gun used in alleged unprovoked attack in New Westminster, suspect at large

A suspect in an unprovoked attack in New Westminster is at large, 10 days after he allegedly shocked a man with a weapon, prompting local police to appeal for witnesses.

On Tuesday, the New Westminster Police Department released details about the Jan. 15 assault, which happened around 10 p.m. near Begbie and Clarkson streets.

Officers were called by staff “who witnessed a man seek refuge at their place of business,” reads the statement.

“The victim was followed by the suspect who made threats and brandished a conducted energy weapon that was making sparks,” NWPD wrote.

Police say the suspect assaulted the victim before fleeing down Eighth Street.

“This attack appears to have been completely unprovoked,” Sgt. Justine Thom said in the release. “We are particularly interested in speaking to people who saw the suspect immediately before or after the alleged assault, or overheard any interaction the suspect had with the victim.”

The suspect is described as a blonde-haired, white man in his mid 20s, and was last seen wearing a green jacket and brown cargo pants. Police say he has a slim build, tattoos on his neck, and stands approximately 5’6’ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call NWPD at 604-525-5411 and reference the file number 23-779.

This is the fourth time this month that New Westminster police have appealed for witnesses of assaults in the city.

The most recent was made on Saturday, when an unprovoked, daytime attack at the Shops at New West sent one man to hospital with numerous stab wounds.