Stunning show of northern lights captured across Ontario last night

Stargazers in Ontario got quite the show as the northern lights illuminated the skies overnight Sunday.

The celestial sightings took place after the U.S. National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Warning for Sunday night.

It wasn’t the only time in recent weeks Ontarians have had the chance to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. On Sept. 18, a geomagnetic solar storm brought the phenomenon to the province.

According to University of Waterloo professor Roan Haggar, sightings like Sunday's could become more common in the coming years.

“The northern lights are affected by the amount of activity in the sun, and the sun's activity goes up and down over about an 11-year cycle. In about 2025 we should reach the next maximum,” Haggar told CTV News Kitchener last week.

In the early hours of Monday morning, over Port Elgin, Ont. and Lake Huron, some viewers were able to capture particularly vibrant photos of the night sky.

Last night, the Northern Lights threw a dance party over Lake Huron and the Port Elgin Harbour in Ontario, Canada // Sept 25, 12:45am #northernlights #aurora #auroraborealis #onwx #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/1iiV7WUspd

One observer on the shores of Lake Superior said the light show was most vibrant after 10 p.m.

Just had one of the best nights of my life as I was gifted this UNBELIEVABLE aurora display which moved overhead for quite some time near Montreal River Harbour on Lake Superior! The show was most intense just after 10PM. Here's a few BOC shots for now...#aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/0cORvpyqBS

One social media user even caught a video of the lights, sharing it to X, formerly Twitter.

We have #aurora over Colpoy’s Bay! #northernlights #auroraborealis #wiarton #brucepeninsula

10:00pm, Sept 24th pic.twitter.com/YHbMkF3vNj

Typically, the aurora borealis can only be seen in far-northern latitudes, but on Sunday, sightings were reported in Ontario as far south as London, Ont.

Wee faint lil glow of #northernlights but a few nights ago it was a much more cloudless view. London Ontario. pic.twitter.com/wVi7fCpb5j

STARGAZING TIPS

Astrophotographer Trevor Jones, of St. Catharines, Ont., says that, for ideal stargazing conditions, you’ll need to eliminate as much light as possible.

Jones has been photographing the night sky for nearly a decade and has captured thousands of shots of southern Ontario's rare Aurora Borealis display.

“The biggest thing you need is clear skies,” Jones said.

“You'll see much more if you're able to get away from the city lights and get somewhere a little darker,” he said.

Jones also recommends giving your eyes some time to adjust to the darkness to best view the night sky and to spot celestial sights beyond the moon.

“If you go straight outside, your eyes aren't going to be ready to see anything, so let your eyes adapt to the darkness for 25 minutes or so,” he said.

Ontario's federal dark-sky preserves include Point Pelee National Park in Essex County, Fathom Five National Marine Park, and Bruce Peninsula National Park near Tobermory, Ont.

Some spots recommended for stargazing, but without official dark-sky designation, include Binbrook Conservation Area in Niagara, Ont., Torrance Barrens in Gravenhurst, Ont., and Lennox and Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area in Napanee, Ont.