Stunt driver clocked going double the speed limit in Innisfil, Ont.

An Innisfil, Ont. man faces stunt driving charges after South Simcoe Police spotted a vehicle travelling more than double the speed limit.

Police speed radar clocked a vehicle travelling 105 km/h on 7th Line, west of Yonge Street. That's more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit on the stretch of roadway.

As a result, police have charged a 52-year-old Innisfil man with stunt driving. Their licence has been automatically suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.