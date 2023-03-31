iHeartRadio

Stunt driver clocked going nearly double the speed limit


A London Police Service officer clocked a driver travelling 99 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the city’s north end Friday afternoon. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter)

A London, Ont. police officer stopped a driver in the city’s north end Friday afternoon after they were seen travelling 99 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.

Their license was suspended for 30 days, and car impounded for two weeks.

