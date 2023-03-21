Stunt driver on Highway 401 caught with 3 kids in vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being pulled over for speeding on Highway 401.

Police tweeted that the driver was going 51 km/h above the speed limit in South Stormont Township Tuesday.

Three young children were in the vehicle at the time, police said.

The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, which are automatically applied for every roadside stunt driving charge.

