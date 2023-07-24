Stunt drivers keep northern Ont. police busy
Stunt drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police busy in recent days, from the northwest to the northeast.
On July 20, OPP in North Bay stopped a driver on Highway 17 in Calvin Township who was travelling 153 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.
A 21-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving. Their license was suspended for 30 days and their vehicle impounded for 14 days.
July 21, Thunder Bay OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 103 km/hr in a 50 km/hr. The driver was charged with stunt driving and lost their licence for 30 days and vehicle for 14.
And on July 23, Temiskaming OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 travelling 169 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone.
Their vehicle seized and licence suspended.
“Slow down and drive with care,” police said.
