Stunt drivers racing side by side caught with drugs and weapons, northern Ont. police say

The drivers of two vehicles caught stunt driving near Parry Sound are in bigger trouble after police searched their vehicles.

The incident took place on Highway 400 in Seguin Township. After police stopped the stunt drivers, a search of the vehicles yielded two firearms and 290 grams of suspected Fentanyl with an estimated value of more than $65,000.

Four people from the Barrie area, ages 18, 21, 23 and 37, have been charged with numerous weapons, drug trafficking and probation order offences. The suspects aged 18 and 37 have also been charged with stunt driving.

All the accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in Parry Sound on Nov. 8.