Stunt driving charge laid against driver caught travelling double the speed limit

A driver in London, Ont. will be without a licence for the next month after police clocked them travelling more than 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the north of the city earlier this week.

According to London police on Twitter, a member of the Traffic Management Unit stopped a driver who was clocked in 102 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in north London.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, and police said the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days and the driver will have their licence suspended for 30 days.

London police once again remind the public to “slow down.”