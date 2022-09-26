Stunt driving charge laid along County Road 27 in Springwater Township

A Barrie driver is charged with stunt driving for allegedly speeding nearly twice the posted limit in Springwater Township.

The 23-year-old driver was clocked travelling 131 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone along County Road 27 near Snow Valley Road Saturday night, Huronia West OPP says.

The officer issued the driver a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was towed to an impound yard for 14 days.