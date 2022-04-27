Stunt driving charges for G2 driver clocked going 181 km/h in Almonte

Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being caught going more than 100 km/h above the speed limit.

The driver was stopped on Martin Street North in the Almonte area, after being clocked at 181 km/h at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

OPP said the driver would not be identified due to their age.

Stunt driving charges come with a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, as well as a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Seriously!?�� This G2 driver was stopped by #LanarkOPP today doing 101km over the posted limit in #Almonte. Charged for stunt driving, vehicle towed and impounded. #SpeedKills #DriveSmartSaveLives @OPP_COMM_ER ^jt pic.twitter.com/EmqrDD8NP1