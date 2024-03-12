Stunt driving charges laid after vehicle clocked at nearly double the speed limit
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
A Barrie driver has been charged with stunt driving after going nearly double the posted speed limit.
According to OPP, officers caught a vehicle on March 11 moving at 99 km/h in a zone along Sunnidale Road with a 50 km/h speed limit.
Police say the 24-year-old driver was pulled over during routine traffic patrol operations.
The driver faces two charges, one for performing stunt driving through excessive speed and another for speeding 49 km/h over the posted limit.
In addition to having their vehicle impounded for 14 days, their driver's license has also been suspended for 30 days. They are due in court; however, the police did not provide a date for that appearance.
