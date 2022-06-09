Stunt driving, consuming alcohol behind the wheel leads to charges for B.C. man: police

A 27-year-old man from Smithers, B.C., is facing multiple charges after posting videos of himself driving in a "very aggressive manner" on social media, according to police.

In a news release Thursday, the B.C. Highway Patrol says officers became aware of the videos circulating online in late May.

Officers say the videos captured a man, later found to be the owner of the vehicle, engaged in several high-risk behaviours while driving a Dodge pickup truck on local provincial highways.

They include speeding in excess of 160 km/hour, using an electronic device while driving, consuming alcohol while driving and stunt driving without holding the steering wheel at high speeds.

B.C. Highway Patrol says the driver was quickly identified due to "distinctive tattoos" that were visible in the videos.

On Saturday, officers conducted a vehicle stop after recognizing the vehicle from the social media posts.

The driver was slapped with numerous violation tickets, along with a notice to address several defects on the vehicle.

Officers also said they found multiple opened liquor containers within the driver's reach during the vehicle stop.

The truck was impounded under three separate excessive speeding and stunting allegations and towed away from the scene.

"Any one of these behaviours is extremely dangerous and risky, but the combination is downright scary," says Insp. Darren Woroshelo. "After just wrapping up a month long high-risk driving campaign, police are always looking for dangerous driving…even on social media."