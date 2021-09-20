Stunt driving ticket issued to three drivers in Simcoe County

Police issued tickets to three drivers for stunt driving in Simcoe County.

South Simcoe Police stopped a 27-year-old man from Alliston Sunday. The driver was going 42 km/h over the posted speed limit in Alliston. The driver's vehicle was immediately impounded, and he received a 30-day roadside licence suspension.

#STUNTDRIVING #Innisfil:

Vehicle clocked going 92 km/h in posted 50 km/h Community Safety Zone. 27-year-old man from Alliston charged with #StuntDriving.

30-day roadside licence suspension.

14-day vehicle impound.#RoadSafety #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/F3pwZGuuqF

Also, Sunday, South Simcoe Police stopped a motorcyclist after police said the driver popped a wheelie in front of them in Bradford. Police said the motorcycle was speeding and driving erratically they pulled over the 31-year-old Aurora man. The motorcycle was impounded and, the driver had his licence suspended.

#STUNTDRIVING #Bradford:

Officer sees motorcycle travelling at high rate of speed & driving erratically. Rider does wheelie just before officer pulls him over.

31-year-old Aurora man charged.

Motorcycle impounded 14 days. Licence suspended 30 days.#roadsafety pic.twitter.com/LgtRUpbF7M

And in Wasaga Beach a person from Quebec will be finding another way home after their Porsche was stopped and issued a stunt driving ticket for driving 76km/h over the posted speed limit.

Porsche stopped by #HurWOPP on River Road West in Wasaga Beach for 126km/h in a 50km/h zone. Quebec driver facing a 14-day vehicle impoundment, 30-day licence suspension, and a costly trip home. These speeds will NOT be tolerated! pic.twitter.com/1OwgKVOBGP

OPP said they clocked the driver speeding at 126km/h in a 50km/h zone on River Road West in Wasaga Beach on Thursday night.

The Porsche was impounded for 14 days, and the driver received a 30-day licence suspension and a costly trip home.