Sturgeon Falls couple credits handmade quilt as beacon of light during cancer treatment

A couple in Sturgeon Falls is thanking the West Nipissing branch of the Victoria’s Quilts Canada for a quilt that was meant to provide comfort and hope during their cancer struggles.

Leo Malette and his wife Rollande were both diagnosed with cancer 10 years ago and 12 years ago respectively. Rollande had cancer in her kidney.

“I was all by myself when I found out the news and I came home and told my husband about it and we both cried and cried and didn’t know what to do,” said Rollande.

Their world was flipped upside down. Leo was then diagnosed with bladder cancer two years later. The cancer then returned three years ago.

“It was really scary. But with her having her cancer before me, I realized what she went through when she had cancer,” said Leo.

The married couple is now cancer-free.

When Rollande was diagnosed, she was in contact with Victoria’s Quilts Canada’s West Nipissing branch. The branch made her a quilt to keep. Rollande said it brought them both a sense of optimism as they battled the disease.

“This is my security blanket,” she said. “It’s on the couch. We use it every day. I believe in it. It gives you hope.”

The organization ships handmade quilts to people living with cancer all across Canada. By providing these quilts, it hopes to bring physical and spiritual comfort.

“We have about 20 ladies who sew these quilts. Anybody can request a quilt for someone else that they know has cancer,” said West Nipissing Branch coordinator Suzanne Davidson-Noel.

“That’s how word gets around and the people who receive a quilt are so appreciative.”

As of June 30, 2021, more than 84,000 quilts have been sewn and delivered across the country. Each year, about 70 quilts are sewn and delivered in West Nipissing.

“These last two years because of the pandemic, we’re at about 40,” said Davidson-Noel.

She said most of the women who sew have been impacted by cancer in their own lives and adds there are many people who choose to donate fabric or money so quilts can continue being sewn. The local branch started in 2007.

The Malettes are grateful to the women who sewed their quilt, saying it helped them in their cancer fight

“Thank you so much for the work you do,” said Leo and Rollande together.

For more information on how to request a quilt, you can visit the Victoria’s Quilts Canada’s website.