Sturgeon Falls driver charged for following former partner

A 43-year-old man from West Nipissing is facing several charges, including harassment, after accusations he was continuously following his former partner in a vehicle.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 19, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"A vehicle was being followed by another vehicle operated by a previous partner on the highway," OPP said.

"Police located the vehicles and conducted a traffic stop with both vehicles; one driver was arrested."

As a result, the man has been charged with criminal harassment (repeatedly following), resisting and obstructing a peace officer, domestic mischief and dangerous operation.

He was held pending a bail hearing in Sudbury.

"To protect the identity of the victim, the accused name and court date will not be released," OPP said.

HELP AVAILABLE

There are many organizations dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, including Victim Services of Nipissing District.