Sturgeon Falls man wins more than $1 million in lottery

A 46-year-old man from Sturgeon Falls, Ont., recently won two lottery prizes totalling more than $1 million.

Not only did Paul Andre Theoret win one of the dozens of MaxMillions prizes in the June 15 draw, he also won an additional $20 on another Lotto Max selection.

"I saw 'Big Winner' and I noticed all the zeroes. I thought it was $100,000 – I was so shocked! I stood there stunned in silence trying to process what just happened," Theoret said about his reaction to learning the good news while checking his ticket at the store.

He plans to use his winnings to do some international travel when it is safe to do so, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

"I hope to enjoy some family trips and visit as many countries as possible. I'll also put some of my win aside for the future," Theoret said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Gormanville Grocery on Gormanville Road in North Bay.