Sturgeon Falls resident wins $150K in instant lottery draw

Lise Breton of Sturgeon Falls has won $150,000 in The Bigger Spin Instant game, run by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

"I love playing Instant games," Breton said in an OLG news release Wednesday. "This is my first big win."

The retired restaurant industry worker said the store clerk checked her ticket and told her she was a big winner.

"I thought it was $150 and she told me to look again," Breton said. "When I saw it was $150,000, I said, 'Are you joking?!' and left the store in disbelief."

She shared the good news with her boyfriend, friends and family.

"Everyone is so happy for me. I just can't believe it!"

She plans to share her win with family, complete some home renovations and adopt a dog.

"This is the perfect opportunity to get myself a dog. My black lab puppy will be coming home to me in about a week," she said.

"This is a chance of a lifetime. It's a dream."

The winning ticket was purchased at Necessities on Couchie Industrial Road in North Bay.