Sturgeon Falls RIDE check nabs impaired driver from Sudbury

A 57-year-old driver from Sudbury was pulled over as part of an early-morning RIDE check Sunday in Sturgeon Falls.

In a news release Wednesday, West Nipissing Ontario Provincial Police said they were conducting checks just before 1 a.m. on Front Street.

“A vehicle entered the checkpoint and police determined that the driver was impaired,” police said.

“The driver was arrested and transported to the North Bay Police Service for further testing.”

The driver was charged with two impaired driving offenses.

Police seized the vehicle for seven days and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in West Nipissing on Feb. 2.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.