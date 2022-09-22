Sturgeon Heights holds Elmwood off of scoreboard: Winnipeg high school football

It was a busy night in Winnipeg high school football, with five games on the slate.

The Miles Macdonell Buckeyes handily beat the Portage Collegiate Trojans 45 – 16, while the Springfield Sabres downed the Kelvin Clippers 41 – 32.

It was a blowout at John Taylor Collegiate, as the home team Pipers beat the Garden City Fighting Gophers 62 – 6.

In Division 3 action, Maples Collegiate beat the St. Norbert Celtics 32 – 6.

And the Sturgeon Heights Huskies kept the Elmwood Giants off the scoreboard, beating them by a score of 58 – 0.

There are eight games on the schedule for Friday. Fort Frances plays Churchill, St. John's faces River East, Daniel McIntyre is taking on Kildonan East and Murdoch MacKay is at Crocus Plains. As well, Sisler is taking on Vincent Massey (Brandon), Oak Park plays Grant Park, Steinbach plays Vincent Massey (Winnipeg) and St. Paul's is up against Dakota.