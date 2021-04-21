Sturgeon Lake First Nation building first urban gas station

Construction has begun on the first urban fuel and convenience store owned by Sturgeon Lake First Nation, in partnership with Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

TIPI Fuel & Convenience Store Ltd., will operate under the Western Nations brand and the business arm for the first nation, Sturgeon Lake Developments Ltd.

It's located at the corner of 10th Avenue and 15th Street East, near the Cornerstone shopping district.

Sturgeon Lake First Nation owns the land for the gas station and the adjoining strip mall.

“In working with Western Nations, we have successfully achieved the goal of a fuel station and having a building that depicts the traditions of Sturgeon Lake First Nation,” said Chief Greg Ermine of Sturgeon Lake First Nation in a media release.

Sturgeon Lake Developments Ltd. CEO April Roberts-Poitras says the fuel station will have reserve status, to offer reserve status customers with tax exempt fuel and tobacco. It will also have a Chester Fried Chicken drive thru and take-out.

She says it’s planned to open in the summer.