Sub-zero streak ends (finally)
Temperatures in Edmonton are above zero Thursday afternoon for the first time since Nov. 27.
That means the city went 52 days without getting above zero and that streak ties 1978 for the third-longest on record.
Only 1956 (83 days) and 1950 (67 days) had longer stretches of sub-zero daytime highs.
Fifty-two days without getting above zero is a long time. But, it wasn’t all below average. December was about 7 degrees colder than average.
But, Edmonton’s highs are about 2 degrees warmer than average so far through January.
The city is expected to see a few more days with highs above the freezing mark Friday and Saturday and then highs near zero for Sunday and much of next week.
Looking further into the future, colder air appears set to return somewhere around the start of February.
-
Gun pointed at West Edmonton Mall security, shoppers before incident on ETS bus: policePolice have released details about two incidents last week where a firearm was allegedly pointed at a bus driver, and say one of the individuals has been arrested and charged.
-
Pesticide traps source of health concerns that shut down Vancouver Island schoolIsland Health says insect traps were likely the cause of a mysterious medical incident that affected several children and staff members at an elementary school on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
University of Windsor data reveals how drivers use automated driving systemsResearchers at the University of Windsor are set to review data gathered over the last five months to assess how drivers use automations when behind the wheel. It is part of a $319,000 study that involves a team of research subjects who drive a recently purchased Tesla Model 3 on Highway 401 from Windsor to Chatham and back.
-
McKenney launches new national non-profit to build better citiesFormer Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney is launching a new organization to help build better cities.
-
Okotoks Oilers forward shows off his puck skillsOkotoks OIlers forward Sam Huck is dazzling teammates and opponents with his puck-handling skills
-
A mild winter means Maritimers may spot more seals on land: Wildlife expertsSpotting a seal resting on a beach or shoreline may cause a crowd to gather, but wildlife experts in Nova Scotia are sharing a timely reminder for curious spectators.
-
Parks Canada takes action to address elevated water levels on Trent-Severn WaterwayThe Trent-Severn Waterway is currently dealing with unusually high water levels in lakes Simcoe and Couchiching due to recent warm weather conditions.
-
Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: reportDavid Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
-
Victoria Whisky Festival returns after 3-year hiatusThe Victoria Whisky Festival is returning this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.