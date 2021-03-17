As a COVID-19 outbreak connected to Queen’s University students continues in the Kingston region, St Patrick’s Day celebrations are looking a little bit more subdued this year.

Fourth year student Victoria Delisle says for her and her four housemates, it’s a movie day in green outfits.

"Instead of going out with the larger Queen’s community we’re staying in smaller groups. Which is great because I have awesome roommates," she says.

There are 30 cases in all linked to the university, both on and off campus, since an outbreak began last week.

There are also known variants of concern linked to the outbreak. Those are not far from Delisle's thoughts.

"I feel like there’s going to be so many opportunities for us to party, we’re still all super young. I feel like it’s better for us to be safe, and to keep the community safe," she explains.

Public health officials are strongly encouraging any student who has interacted with anyone outside their household to get a COVID-19 test, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

As cases mount, Delisle says it’s something she’s considering.

"One of my housemates actually got tested and came back negative but that definitely plays a factor, knowing there are higher cases these days," she says.

Despite being in the province's green zone in the COVID-19 reopening framework, the region is under strict bylaws to prevent parties.

Bars must close by 11 p.m. until Sunday, when usually, they could stay open until 2 a.m. There’s also no live music, karaoke, or singing allowed.

Gatherings are also restricted, with only five people being allowed to gather either inside or outside. Even when seated in restaurants.

Those measures were set to expire on Sunday, but now with more than 50 active cases, many of those variants of concern, the medical officer of health has announced many of the measures will extend until the end of April.

At the Tir Nan Og Pub in downtown Kingston, hundreds would usually pack inside for St Patrick’s Day. Instead, it will hold just over 30 percent capacity.

"I’m tentative about the impact of it on our business," explains General Manager Gary Cork. "But as a safety point of view, we always take the guests safety as more paramount than anything else we do in the pub."

Cork says as the city grapples with the outbreak, extending measures makes sense.

"People can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day again in the future,” he says. “And they’ll be lots of opportunities for celebrations."