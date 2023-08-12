Subject of last month's North Bay manhunt charged in southern Ont. bank robbery

The subject of a multi-province manhunt has been officially charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in Orillia in early July.

Last month, residents of North Bay, Ont. found themselves in the centre of a nationwide manhunt for 54-year-old Marc Gauthier – a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who was on the run from police.

Gauthier was serving a more than 41 year sentence in connection with multiple violent crimes and firearms offences. After serving two-thirds of his sentence, approximately 27 years, he received a statutory release Mar. 2.

He was staying at a halfway house in Barrie, Ont. when he disappeared July 1.

Gauthier was spotted in the quiet northern Ontario community on July 17. Around 4:30 p.m., he fled on foot after a vehicle he was in was stopped by North Bay police on Fisher Street – with local police believing he was trying to head downtown.

"The vehicle pulled into the Shell gas station at the corner of Chippewa and Fisher streets and proceeded to the back of the building, where the parking lot meets Chippewa Street," Ins. Jeff Warner of North Bay Police Service said in a press conference during the manhunt.

"Gauthier, who was a passenger in the vehicle, immediately exited the vehicle and jumped into the creek. Officers surrounded the heavily wooded area along both sides of the creek between Fisher Street and Memorial Gardens in an effort to prevent his escape."

Despite the cooperation of multiple police agencies and many Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments and using along with the deployment of a drone and canine unit, the North Bay was unsuccessful.

At the time, police said Gauthier was a suspect in an armed bank robbery, where he allegedly demanded cash from a CIBC teller while armed with a gun.

“On Tuesday July 6, 2023, at approximately 4:45 pm, the suspect entered into a financial institution in the City of Orillia armed with an apparent firearm and demanded cash to the teller,” police said in a news release Saturday.

“A quantity of cash was provided to the suspect, who then left the premise in an unknown direction of travel.”

OPP said the there were no injuries reported during the robbery and the firearm they believed to have been involved was recovered before he was spotted in North Bay.

The individual was located and arrested in Quebec on July 30. Gauthier was with unlawful possession of a firearm in Quebec before being returned to Ontario for further criminal court proceedings.

Gauthier is now facing several additional charges including two counts of robbery using a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

“If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous,” said the OPP.