A suspect was arrested on Wednesday afternoon shortly after Meadow Lake RCMP issued a “dangerous person” alert.

According to a news release, RCMP were called for an assault at about 1:20 p.m. in the R.M. of Meadow Lake. The suspect fled the scene and officers from several detachments immediately started looking for the suspect.

An emergency alert was issued at 1:51 p.m. for 28-year-old Jordan Nelson. Police believed he was carrying an axe.

RCMP said EMS took the victim of the assault to hospital with serious injuries.

The Northwest School Division posted on Facebook that all Meadow Lake schools, along with Green Acre Elementary School in Rapid View, were in a hold and secure.

The alert was cancelled at about 2:50 p.m. when the suspect was arrested without incident.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.