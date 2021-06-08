Submachine gun, assault rifle among weapons seized in Innisfil

South Simcoe Police seized 10 guns and laid 39 charges against three people from the same family during a raid Friday.

Police said they found the weapons during a search of two homes and three vehicles in Alcona.

The weapons include

a loaded 40 calibre handgun

a submachine gun with an illegally modified magazine

an assault rifle with a bayonet

Seven other long guns

Police said the owners were not allowed to own any of the guns, which were also allegedly stored unsafely.

The three men were released from custody and given an August court date to answer to the 39 charges.